A former Kano State commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Muazu Magaji, on Thursday, apologised to Abdullahi Ganduje, the governor of the state, over a Facebook post that allegedly defamed the character of the governor.

Mr Magaji, who was appointed a commissioner by Mr Ganduje, was remanded in prison in January for the Facebook post.

He was arraigned at Magistrate’s Court 58 in Nomansland, Kano, on a four-count charge of defamation of character, intentional insult, injurious falsehood and inciting disturbance against Mr Ganduje.

The charges contravened Sections 392, 399 and 114 of the Administration of Criminal Justice of Kano State 1999.

In the apology he posted on his verified Facebook page, Mr Magaji said: “Having offended you (Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje) publicly on my Facebook page, I also deemed it only proper I tender my unreserved apology to you and your family via the same medium.

“I want to therefore write this message to extend my sincere apology to HE AU Ganduje & his family for my unfortunate Facebook post in early January 2022 that may have resulted in unintended hurt to HE and his family as well as the unintended perception that may have borders on HE reputation and Leadership.

“Without given any excuses, the said posted picture was not originated by me but I was made to understand shortly after my posting it on my Facebook page that my posted comment with the picture may have been misconstrued by many as an intended attempt to spread harm to HE character and morals, it was therefore immediately taken down from my page after few minutes of my posting as it was never in any way intended to spread or mislead the public on HE character or leadership.

“I do sincerely apologise for the pain and distress my posting may have unintentionally caused HE Ganduje and his family.

“For the record, I do remain grateful to HE Ganduje for the love and trust he has shown to me as well as the opportunities he has offered me in his administration, Mr Magaji wrote.

It’s not clear whether Mr Magaji, a member of the opposition People Democratic Party (PDP), was compelled by the court to issue the apology, or he did that willingly.

