Former state deputy governors, under the aegis of the Forum of Former Deputy Governors of the APC, have called on APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, to consider core democratic ethos in picking a running mate.

Former Deputy of Edo State, Lucky Imasuen, who is the National Chairman of FFDGN-APC, stated this during a media briefing on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the process of picking a running mate is a sensitive task.

Mr Imasuen was flanked by other ex-deputy governors, including Femi Pedro, who served as deputy to Mr Tinubu from 2003-2007.

He stated that Mr Tinubu “is comfortably competent enough to manage the complexities of Nigeria without rancour and de-emphasize primordial sentiments on the basis of religion or tribe by putting Nigeria first.

“FFDGN-APC, however, appealed to our presidential candidate, Tinubu and the leaders and stakeholders of the party to consider first, core-democratic ethos in arriving at a sensible decision of a running mate for the APC ticket,” he said.

Mr Imasuen said the emergence of Mr Tinubu is causing panic in the camp of the major opposition party.

He added that the former deputy governors are committed to the campaign to ensure victory in 2023.

“No doubt, the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the flag-bearer of our party for the 2023 presidential election has sent jitters to the camp of the opposition party and they have realised the irreversible error committed to choosing a presidential candidate against the mood of the nation. With the emergency of Tinubu, even the major opposition party already has a premonition of defeat,” he stated.

Controversy over vice presidential candidate

Mr Tinubu, who is a Muslim from the south, faces a tough battle in picking a running mate. He can either pick a Christian from the north or stick with a Muslim/Muslim ticket.

The issue was raised by Felix Nicholas, a presidential aspirant, who stepped down for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Mr Felix, while announcing his withdrawal from the race, said the country cannot afford a Muslim/Muslim ticket.

Also, at the convention, a text message from an unknown source was circulating, alleging that the ex-Lagos state governor had resolved to go with a Muslim/Muslim ticket. The Tinubu Campaign Organisation issued a statement debunking the text message.

