Hamza Al Mustapha, a retired major and former Chief Security Officer (CSO) to late Head of State, Sani Abacha, has clinched the Action Alliance (AA) presidential ticket for the 2023 general elections.

Mr Mustapha scored 506 votes to beat his only opponent, Samson Odupitan, who polled 216 votes at the party’s primary on Thursday in Abuja.

Four aspirants began the contest,but two of them, Tunde Kelani and Osakwe Johnson, stepped down for Mr Mustapha shortly before the election, which was conducted using option A4 formula.

A total of 854 delegates were accredited for the election.

Recently, Mr Mustapha stunned Nigerians when he said if elected president, he would relocate to Sambisa Forest as part of the measure to end terrorism in the country within six months.

He said, “There will be a military with renewed vigour and committment under my admunistration.

“If I become the President, I will live in Sambisa; I will stay there during weekends, holidays and see if anyone will touch me. I will deal with the problem of insecurity no matter whose ox is gored.

“Look at the silly act of Boko Haram, I swear if it is not possible in six months to deal with them, I will demote all these senior officers and send them home. They would be prosecuted and must return the money given to them. I will probe them.

Nigerian soldiers have now become policemen and you know how corrupt our police are. So, within these six months, I will bring sanity into the way the Nigerian military operates to be able to confront emerging security threats with renewed vigour and commitment.”

(NAN)

