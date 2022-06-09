The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, on Thursday, paid a visit to Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the party, in his Abuja home.

Mr Adamu was accompanied on the visit by other members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the governing party.

Mr Tinubu, a former Lagos State governor, clinched the presidential ticket of the party after defeating 13 other aspirants on Wednesday.

Mr Adamu, while briefing journalists after meeting with the presidential candidate, said the party will help him win the March 2023 election.

“To us, actions speak louder than words. We are here to join our brothers, to congratulate him and to assure him that we are together. This is our project. By the grace of God, we will deliver him as president of Nigeria come 2023,” Mr Adamu said.

In the build-up to the primary election, the relationship between Mr Tinubu and the national chairman was tense. The former had announced during Monday’s NWC meeting that Senate President Ahmad Lawan was the consensus candidate.

Also, Mr Adamu criticised the comments made by Mr Tinubu in Ogun State during his campaign. He had threatened to take action against the ex-governor.

Mr Tinubu had disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari would not have emerged in 2015 without his support.

During his acceptance speech, the APC presidential candidate acknowledged the role of Mr Adamu, adding that many journalists and commentators had written the obituary of the APC on the perceived strained relationship between them.

Mr Tinubu will face Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, Peter Obi of the Labour Party and other candidates in next year’s presidential poll.

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023