The police in Lagos State on Thursday confirmed a report of the killing of a four-month pregnant woman by her 25-year-old husband, Wasiu Olanrewaju.

The alleged murder occurred at Araromi-Ale Community, Oko-Afo, Badagry in the Olorunda Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos State.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the spokesperson of the police in the state, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the case would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, Yaba, for more investigation.

“The man is still on admission at a hospital in Badagry; he will be taken to SCID, Panti, Yaba, when he is stable.

“He will be charged to court,” he said.

A reliable source had told NAN that Mr Olanrewaju and his wife, Fathia, were always at loggerheads and their latest quarrel led to the stabbing of the 21-year-old woman by the man, resulting in her death.

“Another quarrel erupted and the woman was heard saying she would not agree with him,” a witness told NAN.

The witness said the woman made the statement on her way back home.

“Olanrewaju had laid an ambush in the room with a knife.

“Immediately she came inside the room, he used the knife to stab her.

“Realising what he did, Olanrewaju attempted to commit suicide by stabbing himself in the stomach in the presence of his two-year-old son,’’ the source alleged.

He said that neighbours rushed to the scene and saw Fathia dead and Mr Olanrewaju struggling.

“Seeing Olanrewaju struggling to survive and Fathia already dead, they went and reported at Morogbo Police Station,” he said.

According to the source, the police moved Fathia’s corpse to the morgue of the General Hospital, Badagry, and rushed her husband to the emergency unit of the hospital.

Olatunde Bakare, the medical director of the general hospital, said the couple was brought in on June 7.

According to the medical director, Fathia was brought in dead while Mr Olanrewaju is alive.

“Olanrewaju is a bit stable now after receiving treatment for two days, but the remains of his wife are in our mortuary,” he said.

(NAN)

