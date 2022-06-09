The federal government has declared Monday, June 13, public holiday, to mark the 2022 democracy day celebration, a statement by the interior ministry said.

It is the fourth year Nigeria would mark Democracy Day on June 12.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the federal government, urged citizens to support the administration in its efforts at ensuring a secure, united and prosperous nation

Mr Aregbesola called on Nigerians to use the occasion to reflect on the long journey the country has made towards the enthronement of a civil democratic order, before national Independence in 1960 till date and the sacrifices of our patriots.

He reminded Nigerians of the challenges the nation has faced and overcome, including a civil war, and said any form of agitation that threatens the unity of the country should be shunned for the good of all.

He said the space known as Nigeria would be a haven of peace, unity and progress if all citizens love their neighbours and embrace the spirit of brotherliness.

“As we mark another Democracy Day in the history of our dear country, let us reflect on the efforts of our founding fathers and ensure that Nigeria remains one united, secured, peaceful and an indivisible entity, noting that no development can take place in an acrimonious environment,” the statement signed by ministry’s permanent secretary, Shuaib Belgore, said.

Despite the challenges in Nigeria, Mr Aregbesola said he sees an opportunity for Nigerians to unify in other to appreciate each other, understand each other, honour each other and live together in peace and prosperity.

He advised Nigerians to judiciously put into use the recently unveiled Nigeria Internal Security and Public Safety Alert System (N-Alert) and See Something Do Something N-mobile app designed to mitigate security challenges and other disasters.

He assured that with the concerted efforts being put in place by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to secure the lives and property of Nigerians and stabilise the economy, the nation will continue to get better.

Mr Aregbesola enjoined Nigerians to keep faith with democracy, knowing that practice makes perfect, and the alternatives are far worse and have proved ruinous and disastrous to the nation, if the recent history is anything to go by.

“There will surely be light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

