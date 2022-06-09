President Muhammadu Buhari will address Nigerians in a live broadcast on Sunday, the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, has said.

Mr Mohammed, while addressing journalists in Abuja, on Thursday, said the broadcast will focus on the June 12 Democracy Day celebration, Channels Television reports.

Nigeria’s Democracy Day celebration used to be held on May 29 before President Buhari changed it to June 12 in commemoration of the June 12, 1993, presidential election which was annulled by the military government.

A public holiday is normally held on that day nationwide but Mr Mohamed said such an announcement of a public holiday can only be done by the interior ministry.

The minister also said there will be Jumat and Church services to celebrate this year’s Democracy Day.

