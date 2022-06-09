The Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has disowned a partisan comment on its Twitter handle which predicted the presidential election flagbearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, will pick a Muslim running mate for the 2023 election.

Mr Tinubu, a former Lagos State governor, was on Wednesday declared the winner of the presidential primary of the APC. He defeated 13 other aspirants to win the primary, scoring 1,271 votes. His closest contender, ex-minister Rotimi Amaechi, scored 316 votes while Vice President Yemi Osinbajo came third with 235 votes.

Shortly after Mr Tinubu was declared the winner, a Twitter user, @Ssaasquatch, posted how difficult it may be for Mr Tinubu, a southern Nigeria Muslim, to select a vice-presidential candidate.

“The future doesn’t look all that bright for Tinubu. He can’t run with a Muslim VP and the few Christian choices from the north don’t have the required political clout. Interesting to see how this plays out,” the tweet read.

While responding to the tweet, the NNPC on its official Twitter handle said, “He will run with a Muslim VP”.

The tweet has since been taken down by the company.

In a statement on Thursday, the state-owned company said its Twitter handle was compromised and used to send an inappropriate message.

“The general public is hereby informed that NNPC Limited’s Twitter handle @NNPCgroup was compromised and used to send an inappropriate message on 8th June 2022 at 6:35 pm. The breach has been addressed, and the Twitter handle successfully recovered.

“NNPC Limited wishes to reassure the general public that it remains committed to doing business most ethically at all times,” it said.

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023