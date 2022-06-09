The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has congratulated the former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu, on his emergence as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement posted on his Facebook page on Wednesday, Mr Aregbesola described the emergence of Mr Tinubu as a hard-fought victory.

“I write to felicitate with you on your hard-fought victory at the just concluded Presidential Primary election of our great party, APC. You have demonstrated once again that you are a dogged fighter and in your quest for the establishment of a democratic society, you are willing to go the whole hog,” he said.

He said, “It is my prayer that you will ride on the crest of the momentum of this triumph to lead our party to victory in next year’s general elections.”

Mr Aregebesola was a close ally of Mr Tinubu and served as Lagos commissioner of works for the eight years that Mr Tinubu was governor.

Both men, however, fell out after Mr Aregebesola accused Mr Tinubu of not trying to solve the former’s feud with his successor as Osun governor, Gboyega Oyetola.

On Wednesday, Mr Tinubu defeated 13 other contestants to emerge as the presidential candidate of the ruling party for the 2023 general election.

He polled 1,271 votes to win the ticket. The former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, got 316 votes to place second while Vice President Yemi Osinbajo came third with 235 votes.

Seven of the 23 contestants earlier withdrew from the race to support Mr Tinubu.

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023