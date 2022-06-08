Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, on Wednesday, met with governors elected on the platform of the party to strategise on securing victory for PDP in the 2023 general elections.

The Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, told newsmen after the meeting on Wednesday in Abuja that it was more oa f consultative meeting.

“On behalf of my colleagues, the governors, let me commend the leadership of the party and members of our party for a very successful national convention.

“The national chairman along with the candidate came to thank the governors for their roles at the convention.

“We talked about cooperation and collaboration in prosecuting a very successful electioneering campaign that will result in victories for the PDP at various elections from the state House of Assembly, national election, governorship and the presidential election come February 2023.

“It is more of a consultative meeting on matters concerning the way forward,” Mr Tambuwal said.

On the running mate to the party’s presidential candidate, Mr Tambuwal said: “it is part of the consultation, it is ongoing and governors are also being consulted on that,” Tambuwal said.

At the meeting were the PDP National Chairman, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu; governors Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, Samuel Ortom of Benue, Udom Emmanuel of Akwa-Ibom, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi and Seyi Makinde of Oyo States. (NAN

