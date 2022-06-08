The perception that governors control all the party delegates in their states was faulted Wednesday when three governors who were presidential aspirants failed to get the votes of all the delegates in their states.

The there governors were the only serving governors who contested in the presidential primary of Nigeria’s ruling party, APC, held at the Eagle Square in Abuja between Tuesday and Wednesday.

The former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, scored 1,271 votes to win the primary and emerge as the flag bearer of the party. Ex-minister Rotimi Amaechi came second with 316 votes while Vice President Yemi Osinbajo came third with 235 votes.

The voters in the primary election were three party delegates from each of Nigeria’s 774 local governments.

The three serving governors who could not win the votes of all the delegates in their states are Yahaya Bello of Kogi, David Umahi of Ebonyi and Ben Ayade of Cross River.

‘Dogged’ Yahaya Bello of Kogi State

Mr Bello was the only governor of a northern state in the APC that opposed the zoning of the party’s presidential ticket to the south.

The other 13 northern governors in the APC met and agreed to the zoning arrangement. Mr Bello, however, insisted on contesting and said he would win if the process was credible.

Kogi, in North Central Nigeria, has 21 local governments and thus 63 delegates.

Mr Bello, however, only scored 47 votes in the primary. This implies that even if Mr Bello got all his votes from Kogi delegates, at least 16 of them did not vote for him.

‘Grammarian’ Ben Ayade of Cross River State

Governor Ben Ayade spoke ‘concomitant’ grammar when he wooed delegates on Tuesday night.

He boasted of not signing the anti-grazing law in his state “because I thought it was offending the trades of herdsmen.”

Mr Ayade was elected governor on the platform of the opposition party, PDP, before he defected to the APC.

On Tuesday, he described himself as a man with “an enthusiasm of a youth and a wisdom of a 60-year-old.”

Cross River has 18 local governments and a total of 54 delegates.

Mr Ayade only secured 37 votes, meaning at least 17 delegates from the state did not vote for him.

‘Engineer’ Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State whose dream was to ‘engineer’ Nigeria could not secure the votes of all the 39 delegates from his state.

Mr Umahi, however, did better than other governors in his category by securing 38 votes. This suggests that only one delegate in his state did not vote for him.

Mr Umahi, like Mr Ayade, was elected on the PDP platform before he defected to the APC in 2021.

Rochas Okorocha, the Imo senator

Mr Okorocha is not a serving governor. But he is the immediate past governor of Imo State and one of only three senators from the state.

Imo has 27 local governments and a total of 81 delegates. None voted for Mr Okorocha who scored zero votes.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe.

