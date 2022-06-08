Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will not fly the All Progressives Congress flag in next year’s presidential election.

Mr Osinbajo, a professor of Law, was roundly beaten by his former mentor and political associate, Bola Tinubu, at the end of the party’s presidential primaries in Eagle Square, Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city.

Mr Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, scooped 1,271 delegate votes to emerge as the party’s candidate in next year’s presidential polls.

Rotimi Amaechi, a former minister of transportation, polled 316 votes to come a distant second.

Mr Osinbajo polled 235 votes to finish third.

A total of 2,322 ad-hoc delegates drawn from the 36 states and FCT participated in the primaries to elect the APC flag bearer.

Twenty three aspirants declared their intention for the party’s ticket. They include Vice President Osinbajo, former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, former Science and Technology Minister, Ogbonnaya Onu, former Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba and former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio.

There were also five serving governors, namely Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Ben Ayade (Cross River) and Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti).

Also in the race were Mr Tinubu, former Ogun State governor and serving senator, Ibikunle Amosun, former Zamfara governor, Ahmad Sani, former Imo State governor and serving senator, Rochas Okorocha.

There were also Mr Lawan, a former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole, and a serving senator, Ajayi Boroffice.

Also, gunning for the APC ticket were two clerics, Tunde Bakare and Felix Nicholas as well as a former Information Minister, Ikeobasi Mokelu, a businessman, Tein Jack-Rich, and the only female among them, Uju Ken-Ohanenye.

Danger signs

The presidential primaries began Tuesday night with 22 of the 23 aspirants in attendance.

Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, a former minister of state for education, boycotted the event in protest of the party’s refusal to zone the ticket to his southeast region.

In his final speech to the delegates before voting, Mr Osinbajo made an impassioned plea on why he should get the party’s ticket.

“We are a religious nation; we believe in the power of prayer. We all pray for a country that is peaceful and prosperous,” he said.

“But God allows us by our votes to show him whether we mean the prayers we pray or not. You cannot wish this country well and vote for someone you do not believe in.

“So, our dear delegates, when you vote tonight, know that your vote carries the answer to your prayers for the future of our children, for the future of our country.”

Before the voting began, nine aspirants announced they were withdrawing from the race.

Seven of them said they were stepping down to back Mr Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos and national leader of the party.

Two of the seven, Messrs Amosun and Bankole, are from the same Ogun State as Mr Osinbajo, an indication that the vice president was unable to have firm control of his constituency.

And when Mr Badaru announced his withdrawal for Mr Tinubu, it effectively slammed the door on any hope that the vice president would get the north-west’s bloc votes to counter the southern votes where he had lost ground.

The other aspirants who stepped down for Mr Tinubu were Messrs Akpabio, Boroffice, Ken-Ohanenye, and Fayemi,

“…I urge all my delegates in Ekiti and the Southwest to accord me the respect and offer support to Bola Tinubu. I am not doing him a favour but a duty of care for Nigeria,” Mr Fayemi said.

Mr Nicholas, however, stepped down and backed Mr Osinbajo.

Mr Nnamani also announced his withdrawal from the race but did not back any aspirant.

Lawyer and lecturer

Mr Osinbajo, 65, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, served as the Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice in Lagos State between 1999 and 2007; when Mr Tinubu was governor.

Afterwards, he returned to his law practice and lecturing job at the University of Lagos before he was nominated as President Muhammadu Buhari’s running mate in 2014.

He ran alongside Mr Buhari on the APC ticket and defeated the then incumbent and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, President Goodluck Jonathan.

Mr Osinbajo, an RCCG pastor, and President Buhari were re-elected in 2019 for a fresh four-year term.

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023