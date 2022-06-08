Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has congratulated former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu, on his emergence as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement posted on his Twitter handle on Wednesday, Mr Abubakar said Mr Tinubu fought hard in the contest, adding that it was his tenacity that made him prevail in the end.

“Congratulations on your emergence as your party’s presidential candidate. it has been a hard-fought contest, but that you prevailed confirms your tenacity- AA.”

Mr Tinubu defeated 14 other contestants to emerge as the presidential candidate of the ruling party for the March 2003 election.

He polled 1,271 votes to win the ticket. Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi got 316 votes to place second while Vice President Yemi Osinbajo came third with 235 votes.

Seven of the 23 contestants withdrew from the race to support Mr Tinubu.

Mr Tinubu had last month congratulated Mr Abubakar when the latter won the presidential ticket of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former Lagos governor, in a statement by the Director, Media and Communications of Tinubu Campaign Organisation, Bayo Onanuga, commended Mr Abubakar for his patriotism and commitment to Nigeria’s progress.

Mr Tinubu also said he looked forward to squaring up with Mr Abubakar in next year’s election.

“I look forward to squaring up with him as a worthy opponent in the coming election. I have known the former Vice President as a formidable politician and a patriot who believes in the unity and progress of our dear country,” the statement said.

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023