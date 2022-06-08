The police in Edo State have arrested eight people for alleged attempt to defraud the Nigerian government of $2billion.

The arrest followed a petition from a community chief, Richard David, of Okpella community, in Etsako Central Local Government Area of the state, the police spokesperson in the state, Chidi Nwabuzor, told reporters on Tuesday in Benin.

Mr Nwabuzor, a superintendent of police, said the suspects had, on July 14, 2021, told Mr David and his kin that they had secured an approval from the Federal Government, through the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), to evacuate scrap bore-hole pipes equipment worth $2billion.

“The said equipment was meant for the Okpella water project by the Federal Government under the Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF).

“The community people, who were apprehensive wisely disallowed the evacuation of the items.

“This action by the Okpella people, however, prompted one of the suspects to go to the Okpella police station to report that the community refused them evacuating the items.

“During investigation, the police uncovered the fact of the matter through the confession of one of the suspects, who is a staff of the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Abuja.

“The said suspect also agreed to have forged the presidency approval for auctioneer documents for the operation.

“Investigation has been concluded and the suspects would soon be charged to court”, Mr Nwabuzor said.

He appealed to residents of the state to help the police by giving information on the activities of suspected criminals,

Meanwhile, one suspect, who is an official of the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, told reporters he was the originator of the fake document.

The suspect said he collaborated with an official of an engineering company in Benin.

“I got the letter from the wrong side as the documents which were addressed to the Edo Governor, the Commissioner of Police in Edo and all relevant security agencies were forged,” he said.

He disclosed he got N500,000 from the crime.

(NAN)

