Bola Tinubu, one of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirants, has said that he will fight terrorism and insecurity in the country if elected as the next president in 2023.

He said this on Tuesday while addressing the party’s delegates at its special convention and presidential primary election at the Abuja Eagle Square.

Mr Tinubu commended the other aspirants in the race for conducting what he described as a decent campaign, saying that the competition would eventually make the APC stronger.

He described himself as a unifier and the one which the current moment in the country calls for.

“Nominate me as the party’s presidential candidate for 2023 because I’m competent and courageous to serve Nigeria, and deliver good governance,” he said.

Mr Tinubu, a former two-term governor of Lagos State said he had the experience, record of achievements, and the ability to deliver good governance if elected as the country’s next president.

He added that true reform and progress lie not in copying others, but in identifying our own opportunities as a nation.

“I have done this in Lagos State as governor for two terms. I humbly ask you to allow me to use these skills and experiences to advance the nation.

“I come to you with a coherent vision on how to improve our nation, such that our schools, industry, agriculture, and infrastructure will become the pride of all.

“Ours shall be a land where all Nigerians will have equal chance and no one is excluded because of his ethnic background, religious creed, place of origin, or social status, we are all Nigerians.

“By this statement, I seek your help and support to become our party’s nominee and standard-bearer in the coming February 2023 presidential elections.

“To lead Nigerians is a sacred trust, which I do not take lightly or seek selfishly, by giving me the party’s mandate, I hereby make solemn vow to make Nigeria the best home for its citizens,” he said.

Mr Tinubu expressed optimism that as an indivisible united country, Nigerians shall overcome the destructive forces attempting to steal the destiny of the nation.

Also speaking to the delegates, Ahmad Lawan, President of the Senate, said he would build on President Muhammadu Buhari’s achievements if elected as the country’s next president.

“I am running for the office of the president of the country because this party has been built well around ideas which we all share,” he said.

He appealed to the delegates to elect an aspirant that would build on Buhari’s achievements.

Earlier, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo assured that the party’s presidential primary election would be free, fair, and transparent.

Mr Uzodinma is the chairman of the Central Planning Committee of the APC special convention and presidential primary election.

“Our party has always proved the opposition parties wrong and we will prove that today with a free, fair, and transparent election, ” he said.

Rotimi Amaechi, the immediate past Minister of Transportation and a former two-term governor of Rivers while speaking to the delegates, said he was the most qualified aspirant to be the country’s next president having served in various capacities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that contrary to speculations, all 23 APC presidential aspirants that bought the party’s Expression of Interest and Nomination forms were asked to sell their candidacy to the delegates.

Meanwhile, Ibikunle Amosun, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa, Godswill Akpabio, Dimeji Bankole and Uju Ken-Ohanenye, the only APC female presidential aspirant, all stepped down for Tinubu.

As of the time of filing this report, Felix Nicholas, a Nigerian based in the United States of America and the youngest APC presidential aspirant also stepped down for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Yahaya Bello of Kogi, also a presidential aspirant, reiterated his ability, experience, and what takes to ensure electoral victory for the APC in 2023, saying that he remains in the race.

He appealed to the delegates to elect him as the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, adding that he had the support of women, youths, and persons with disability in the country (NAN)

