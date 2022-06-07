Uju Ohanenye, the only female presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has withdrawn from the presidential race and declared his support for ex-Lagos governor Bola Tinubu.
Ms Ohanenye, a barrister, announced her decision during the ongoing presidential primary of the ruling party.
She is the only female aspirant out of the 23 aspirants seeking to be the flagbearer of the APC.
She thus becomes the seventh of the 23 aspirants to declare support for Mr Tinubu.
One other aspirant, Nicholas Felix, declared his support for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.
The APC is expected to conclude its primaries Wednesday and announce its presidential candidate for next year’s election.
