A presidential aspirant, Nicholas Felix, has withdrawn from the APC presidential race and declared support for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Mr Felix announced his decision at the ongoing APC presidential primary in Abuja.

Mr Felix is a US-based Nigerian pastor of the Miracle Church International. He had, in 2019, contested the presidency on the platform of the Peoples Coalition Party (PCP) and got 110,196 votes — the third-highest number of votes secured by a political party in the poll.

Messrs Felix and Osinbajo are two of the 23 people who sought to be the presidential candidate of the APC.

Before Mr Felix spoke, at least four other aspirants had declared support for Bola Tinubu, a former Lagos governor.

Some other aspirants like ex-transportation minister Rotimi Amaechi and a pastor, Tunde Bakare, said they were not stepping down for any candidate.

The primary was still ongoing at the time of this report with some of the aspirants still giving their speeches.

