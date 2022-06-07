The Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Badaru has formally declared support for ex-Lagos governor Bola Tinubu.
Mr Badaru announced this at the ongoing presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress.
He joined some of the other presidential aspirants like Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi, ex-Akwa Ibom State Governor Godswill Akpabio and ex-Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun to step down for Mr Tinubu.
The primary is still ongoing at the Eagle Square, Abuja, at the time of this report.
A total of 23 aspirants were cleared to contest the APC presidential primary.
