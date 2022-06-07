A senator from Akwa Ibom State, Bassey Albert, said there was an “agreement” that he would be Akwa Ibom governor in 2023 after Udom Emmanuel completes his two terms.

Mr Albert, who represents Akwa Ibom North-East District, is a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in the state.

He had, however, refused to take part in the PDP governorship primary in Akwa Ibom, citing a pending court case against the party’s conduct of the delegate election in the state.

Governor Emmanuel’s preferred successor, Umo Eno, won the primary.

Other aspirants also declined to take part in the PDP primaries in the state, citing similar reasons.

Mr Albert, on Monday, spoke about how he refused to run against Mr Emmanuel in 2015 because of an “agreement” that he would be the governor in 2023.

The lawmaker said this in an interview with Planet101.1FM in Uyo.

He said during the preparation for the 2015 general elections, the then President Goodluck Jonathan invited him to the presidential villa in Abuja where he asked him to step down for Mr Emmanuel.

The then PDP national chairman, Adamu Muazu and the then governor of Akwa Ibom, Godswill Akpabio, were among those who were present at the meeting, he said.

“Akpabio used to say no matter how beautiful an umbrella is, if it comes out during the sunny season, nobody will buy it. But that no matter how rickety an umbrella is if it comes out during the rain season everybody will buy it,” he said.

“He (Akpabio) said I should wait, let Eket Senatorial District take their turn, when it gets to Uyo (Akwa Ibom North-East District) it will come to Itu/Ibiono Ibom Federal Constituency you’ll go for it,” Mr Albert said.

“I have mentioned names. These are well-meaning Nigerians. And they are alive. Will I come and lie if there was no agreement? There was an agreement. They can all attest to it,” he added.

He said the “agreement” was reaffirmed in 2019.

Continuing, the lawmaker said, “Man can change his mind, but man’s position cannot change the plan and the will of God for His people.”

The two-term senator, who is the chair of the Senate Committee on Upstream Petroleum Resources, said he has done well for his constituents, but that it is left for them to assess him and give their own verdict.

He said he championed the passage of the Petroleum Industry Act, alongside other senators.

“I am a major voice in the National Assembly. I have contributed immensely to the growth of my country,” Mr Albert said.

When asked about his relationship with Governor Emmanuel, Mr Albert responded, “Perfect! We are working together”.

Apparently referring to the governor’s choice of Mr Eno as his preferred successor, the senator said: “Governor Emmanuel is human, he is bound to have his preferences.

“But he is just one of the 7 million Akwa Ibom people. You may have your preference, but God will always have the final say.”

Mr Albert said in the interview he will contest the Akwa Ibom governorship election and that he will win.

