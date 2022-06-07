Three presidential aspirants have stepped down for vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, Kabiru Gaya, has said.

Mr Gaya, a senator, who is the Director-General of Mr Osinbajo’s campaign organisation, told Channels television that the list of presidential aspirants in the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been reduced to two.

They are Mr Osinbajo and former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu, according to Mr Gaya.

He, however, failed to mention the aspirants who stepped down.

This comment comes hours after the APC governors sent the names of five southern aspirants to President Muhammadu Buhari for consideration.

They are Messrs Tinubu and Osinbajo, governors of Ekiti and Ebonyi States, Kayode Fayemi and Dave Umahi; and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

The Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, had confirmed the list of the shortlisted aspirants which he said Mr Buhari was okay with.

Mr Gaya , however, said only two aspirants are left.

“We have vice president Osinbajo and Bola Tinubu. I am aware that some aspirants have stepped down for Osinbajo. Nnamani and two others have stepped down for Osinbajo.”

Controversies surrounding the selection of a consensus candidate still linger in the party.

While northern governors want a consensus candidate from the South, the chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu, had named Ahmad Lawan, the Senate President, as the party’s consensus candidate – a decision that the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) has disowned.

