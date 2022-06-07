One person died on Tuesday after an uncompleted three-storey building collapsed at the popular ‘Kantin Kwara textile market’ in Fagge metropolitan council area.

Officials said many other persons sustained injuries in the incident.

The spokesperson, Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Abdullahi, confirmed the death of the unidentified person.

He said the Fire Service received a distress call at about 2:30 p.m. that a three-storey building still under construction had collapsed.

Mr Abdullahi explained that the first and second floors of the building had already been completed, while the third floor was still under construction.

The spokesperson said firefighters mobilised and rushed the victims to the Murtala Mohammed Specialist hospital, where one person was certified dead by a medical doctor.

Residents have accused officials of granting permits for the construction of dodgy buildings in already congested markets in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reported last year how some traders at the neighbouring Kofar Wambai market, protested against the erection of more shops by the Kano government.

