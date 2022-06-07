Police officers on Tuesday attacked journalists at the Eagle Square, Abuja, the venue of the All Progressives Congress (APC) special national convention.

The journalists, who were issued accreditation tags by the party to cover the event, had assembled at the entrance of the venue.

But instead of permitting the accredited journalists into the venue, the police officers unleashed their horses on them.

Also, the police officers used tear gas indiscriminately on the journalists.

Crowd control has always been a major challenge at APC events. Poor crowd control was an issue during the March 26 convention that produced the present National Working Committee (NWC).

Despite the accreditation tags issued to them, journalists were not allowed into the venue until Felix Morka, the National Publicity Secretary, of the party intervened.

Police brutality and attack against journalists remain endemic in Nigeria. The 2020 EndSARS protests called for reform of the police. However, the culture of impunity on the part of security agencies continues to thrive.

APC apologises to journalists

But the APC has apologised to journalists attacked at the APC convention venue.

Mr Morka, in a statement, said: “I am sorry about the incident involving the use of tear gas by the police at the Foreign Affairs Ministry Access Gate of Eagle Square. Some of our accredited journalists were affected.

“As soon as I was notified, I went there and helped to give access to all accredited journalists.”

