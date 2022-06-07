Seven aspirants jostling for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket have rejected the short list of five aspirants presented to President Muhammadu Buhari by governors elected on the platform of the party.

They are a former Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu; the Cross River Governor, Ben Ayade; former Minister for State for Education Emeka Nwajiuba; former Imo Governor Rochas Okorocha and businessman Tein Jack-Rich.

Governors elected on the platform of APC had, at a meeting with the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, shortlisted five names from the 23 aspirants in the race for the party’s presidential ticket.

The five aspirants who made the governors’ list include a former minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; a former Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; the governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi; and the governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi.

The seven who were excluded from the governors’ list said in a joint statement on Tuesday that the resolution by the governors was “a joke taken to the extreme.”

They described the governors’ resolution as an attempt to sideline aspirants from South-east and South-south regions as they were not consulted before arriving at their decision.

“As long as we are concerned no list has been submitted to Mr President, the move by the Governors is considered a joke taken to the extreme with the aim of playing with the intellect of Nigerians particularly us from the South-East.

“Mr President’s directive is very simple, that all Presidential aspirants including those from the North should meet and harmonise in order to produce a single candidate. As it stands we have not been consulted or attended a meeting where it was agreed that such names be sent to Mr President.

“In the so-called list out of the five names only one was selected from the South-East and we are talking about fairness and justice to the South,” the presidential aspirants posited in a statement released after their meeting.”

Without giving details, the aspirants said the governors’ decisions were motivated by personal “gratifications” to favour an unnamed aspirant.

“We also have it on good authority that the majority of these Governors have been promised and also given various forms of gratifications in order to thwart the process in favour of one aspirant and such grand plot will fail woefully,” they alleged.

Their reaction came almost the same time the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, kicked against his colleagues’ decision to support the zoning of the party’s ticket to the South.

He vowed after a meeting with Mr Buhari in Abuja on Tuesday that he would forge ahead in his quest for the party’s presidential ticket.

