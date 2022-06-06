Oil driller Oando Plc said Monday its clean energy unit signed a deal with Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) to provide the renewable energy that will facilitate the deployment of electric mass transit buses, charging centres and supporting charging infrastructure.

Oando Clean Energy Limited agreed to the public-private partnership arrangement late in April, Oando said in a statement, paving the way for the attainment of Lagos State Government’s goal of rolling out an electric vehicle infrastructure system that will in turn guarantee a megacity road transport system that is sustainable.

Lagos, Africa’s largest city by population, is projected to be home to 100 million people by 2100, four times more than the current number of its residents. That could make it the world’s most populous city.

Vehicles plying its roads increased by 400 per cent in the last 10 years, and the strong possibility of further surges in the light of population growth is bound to trigger higher tons of carbon emissions, with the transportation sector accounting for 23% to 30% in annual CO2 emissions.

“With an understanding that transportation is a key emitter of greenhouse gases in Nigeria, we developed a strategy to cut greenhouse gases by 50 per cent,” said Lagos State Commissioner for Transport Frederic Oladeinde.

“A key component of this strategy was identifying and developing a more robust mass transit system for Lagos that would include rail and waterways amongst others.”

The move is seen curbing the shortfall in available mass transit buses for the exploding number of Lagos commuters.

Abimbola Akinajo, LAMATA’s chief, said “Oando Clean Energy came to us with a comprehensive solution that went beyond electric mass transit buses to include supporting infrastructure, and this was key for us, as the full remit of an EV support ecosystem is the only way to achieve success.”

Ainojie ‘Alex’ Iruene, who stood in for Adewale Tinubu, the chairman of Oando Clean Energy, is on course to disrupt the mobility ecosystem by pioneering e-mobility in Lagos.

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023