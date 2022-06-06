Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, has withdrawn from the presidential race.

Mr Nnamani, who was running on the platform of the All Progressives (APC), pulled out of the race on Monday, some hours before the national convention.

In a statement, Mr Nnamani cited a lack of sincerity on zoning and the poor management of the primary election activities which he said had created uncertainty.

Mr Nnamani said the party had initially given the aspirants the impression that only southern aspirants will participate in the primary but that events of the past few days have shown otherwise.

“But the events of recent day created the impression that zoning had been jettisoned in the APC. The vacillation of party leaders regarding zoning of the APC presidential ticket has not created clarity in the party and injures the confidence and faith of many in the south, particularly the South-east, in the party.

“It has the implication of suggesting to many in the party, including myself, that the party will allow conveniences of the moment to override foundational issues of justice and fairness,” the statement read.

Mr Nnamani warned the party against putting short term gains ahead of national unity.

With the withdrawal of Mr Nnamani, there are officially 22 aspirants left in the race.

Earlier on Monday, the National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, had announced at a meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) that the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, was the consensus candidate of the party.

Mr Lawan hails from Yobe State, North-east Nigeria.

Mr Adamu’s position contradicts the position of the northern governors in the party, who already affirmed support for power shift to the south.

The governors had a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari during which they informed him of their decision taken on Saturday.

Also on Monday, Mr Buhari denied having an anointed presidential candidate.

