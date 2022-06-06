The National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress has not endorsed Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, as the presidential candidate of the party, its National Organising Secretary, Suleiman Argungu, has said.

Mr Argungu and four other members of the NWC briefed journalists on Monday on the report that Mr Lawan had been picked as the consensus candidate of the party.

He, however, confirmed the report that the National Chairman, Abdulahi Adamu, indeed mentioned the endorsement of the Senate President.

Mr Argungu said the issue was not deliberated at the meeting, rather, it was treated as information from the national chairman.

He added that Mr Adamu, like every other member, is entitled to his opinion.

“It is just a piece of information that he gave us. It is not an issue that has to be deliberated by NWC. It is information. All of us are entitled to our opinion. We are all democrats. This decision was never taken by the NWC.

“That is just information, not an issue that was discussed by the NWC. Just recently, the northern governors had their meeting

“We as members of the NWC, are with the governors on what they have said.

“He did brief us that Ahmad Lawan is our consensus candidate.

“That is just information, not an issue that was discussed by the NWC. Just recently, the northern governors had their meeting

“We as members of the NWC, are with the governors on what they have said,” Mr Argungu told journalists.

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023