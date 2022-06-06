The Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF) has faulted the northern governors’ decision to zone the presidential ticket of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to the southern part of the country.

The President of the group, Yerima Shettima, said the governors’ actions are not in tune with democratic practice and is not in line with both the country’s constitution and that of the APC.

Mr Shettima was reacting to the announcement that 10 of the 14 northern APC governors have resolved to support a southern presidency.

A statement by Aliyu Wamakko, the leader of the party in Sokoto State, revealed that governors of Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Niger, Nasarawa, Zamfara, Gombe, Borno, Plateau and Kebbi.

Only four northern APC state governors did not sign the statement. Two of them, Yahaya Bello of Kogi and Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa, are among the APC’s 23 presidential aspirants.

But Mr Shettima accused the governors of being insensitive to the plight of the northern people and were only concerned about their personal interests.

“We are not surprised by this development. We have seen moves by some of the northern governors,” he said when he spoke on BBC Hausa’s morning show, Shirin Hantsi, on Monday.

“What the governors just showed is that they do not care about the northern masses. Did they consult the northern people before making such a decision? There is nowhere in the world where it is written that power should be rotated between regions. It’s always elections. The 1999 constitution did not state that. Not even the APC constitution,” he said.

“What they did is not backed by law. It’s not democracy. It’s for their own selfish interests, and we in the north will not agree to that. The people’s choice is superior to the governors’ choice.”

Mr Shettima said the APC ticket should be thrown open and a winner should emerge through an open election without disenfranchising anyone in the process.

He said: “Why will northern governors just turn back on their people by giving power to the south just like that and not allow the election to decide.

“In Burkina Faso, the minority held power for more than 30 years. They are still in power. There is no justification that the north should give up the presidency to the south simply because it occupied the position of eight years. Look at Cameroon, Paul Biya has been in power for 40 years, and nothing happened.”

The APC is holding its convention between June 6 and 8, during which 2,322 delegates will select the party’s flag bearer who will contest against Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate.

