Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRasak, has said he backed the northern governors’ resolution on power rotation to the south.

Mr AbdulRasak, whose signature was missing in the statement signed by 10 of the governors, said he was unable to physically sign it initially because he was at a family event.

He , however, said he subsequently signed the statement after it was presented to him.

The governor explained this in a statement by his media aide, Bashir Adigun, on Monday.

“We like to state emphatically that the Governor was ab initio fully part of the meeting and resolution of the Northern leaders that the next President should come from the southern part of the country.

“The Governor could not immediately sign the resolution of the meeting because he was at his niece’s wedding held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, where he was the Chief Host.

“Governor AbdulRazaq’s Northern colleagues were thus unable to wait for his physical signature on the resolution because they needed to send it to the President immediately. The final copy of the resolution was however brought to him later and he became the 12th signatory to the resolution,” the statement said.

The 10 Northern APC governors that signed the statement are those of Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Niger, Nasarawa, Zamfara, Gombe, Borno, Plateau and Kebbi.

In the statement, the governors said “We are delighted by the decision of our esteemed colleague, His Excellency, Governor Abubakar Badaru to contribute to this patriotic quest by withdrawing his presidential aspiration.”

Officially, none of the aspirants from the north has stepped down despite the statement by the governors.

Mr Badaru had earlier denied that he had withdrawn from the presidential race.

