The silence of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on the attack of worshippers in Owo, Ondo State, confirms complicity, Nigeria’s main opposition party has said.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also accused the APC of supporting terrorism in the country.

The party said the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is nonchalant and shows no sympathy for citizens in distress in the country.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how armed men stormed St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State on Sunday morning and opened fire on worshippers leaving over 70 people, including children, dead.

Scores of worshippers were also injured and rushed to nearby hospitals.

Mr Buhari has since condemned the attack. In a statement, the president said Nigeria will “never give in to evil and wicked people.”

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, had cut short his activities in Abuja for the party’s convention and visited the scene of the incident.

He described the attack as “vile and satanic” and vowed that the perpetrators will be caught and brought to book.

He also directed that flags be flown at half-mast on Monday.

Presidential statement, dinner appalling

The PDP, however, described Mr Buhari’s statement as lame, disconnected and lacking empathy and assurances to the victims – a move it said, is confirmation that the APC holds sympathy for terrorism.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the party said in sane climes, Mr Buhari would “personally address the nation on the gruesome murder of many citizens under his care.”

The PDP also condemned the president for hosting APC governors and other stakeholders to a dinner at the presidential Villa hours after the incident.

“Such actions by the APC and President Buhari, who has woefully failed in his promise to lead the fight against terrorism from the front, continue to embolden terrorists to carry out more terrible attacks on our citizens.”

The “inexcusable stance of the APC also lends credence” to the fears already expressed by Nigerians that there are planned orchestration of crisis by the APC in various parts of the country so as to derail the scheduled 2023 general elections, the PDP said.

While stating that the APC has never “forcefully condemned terrorism attacks in Nigeria,” it challenged the APC to come clean on the pact it has with terrorists for which it is sacrificing the lives of innocent Nigerians.

Nigerians were also urged not to despair but remain united and on alert as the “PDP takes firm steps ahead of the 2023 general elections in the mission to Rescue and Rebuild the nation.”

