A lawyer, Sebastine Hon, has sued the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and the National Judicial Council (NJC) concerning the “poor salaries” of Nigerian judges.

In September 2021, the President of the Court of Appeal, Monica Dongban-Mensem, appealed to the federal government for an upward review of the salaries of judges.

She lamented that the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), who heads the judiciary earns only N279,497 as a monthly salary, while his colleagues on the Supreme Court bench go home with a monthly pay of N206,425.

The Appeal Court president revealed that she receives the sum of N206,425, while other justices on the bench of the Court of Appeal go home with N166,285 every month.

Suit

Mr Hon, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, seeks an order of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) compelling the defendants – the AGF, NJC, the National Assembly and the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) – to increase the salaries and allowances of judges in the country.

The claimant noted that the highest-paid judicial officer in the country – the CJN, currently earns about N3.4 million per annum, far below what is earned by such an officer in other countries.

Mrs Dongban-Mensem corroborated Mr Hon’s claim when she said the salary structure for judicial officers and staff in Nigeria has consistently ranked poorly when compared to that of their counterparts in commonwealth countries.

Monday’s proceedings

The National Assembly, on Monday, asked the court to allow an out-of-court settlement in the suit instituted against it and three others, challenging the poor salaries of judicial officers in the country.

The parliament through its lawyer, Charles Yoila, told the judge, Osatohanmwen Obaseki-Osagie, that the institution is interested in resolving the dispute amicably.

Mr Yiola told the judge that the National Assembly would have opted for an early resolution of the dispute but for the strike embarked upon by parliamentary workers.

But Adegboyega Awomolo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), who led 33 other SANs, sought to argue the originating summons in the suit that was filed by Mr Hon.

However, the hearing could not proceed because of the absence of RMAFC, the AGF and the NJC, who had no legal representation.

In a ruling, the judge, Mrs Obaseki-Osagie, adjourned the matter to June 22 for a report of settlement by the parties in the matter.

Prominent among the senior advocates in attendance were Kanu Agabi, Mike Ozekhome, Mr Hon, Godwin Obla, Emeka Ngige, Hassan Liman, Tawo Tawo, Emeka Etiaba, Paul Ogbole, Henry Akunebu, Audu Anuga and John Asoluka.

Mr Hon, who instituted, the suit is praying the court to compel the defendants to increase the salaries and allowances of judges in the country.

In court filings, Mr Hon stated that as a legal practitioner, “who has practised in all the levels of courts in Nigeria, I know that poor pay for judicial officers is seriously affecting the quality of judgments and rulings those officers are delivering and the discharge of other functions associated with their offices.”

He argued that the current economic reality in the country requires that the salaries and allowances of the nation’s judges be urgently improved upon.

Mr Hon, who quoted what all judicial officers currently earn as provided under Part IIB of the Schedule to the Certain Political, Public and Judicial Office Holders (Salaries and Allowances, etc) Amendment Act 2008, said the paltry sums have discouraged him from aspiring to become a judge.

He pointed out that it is about 14 years since the salaries and allowances of judges were last reviewed upward in 2008 despite the loss of value of the naira vis-à-vis other global currencies like the US dollars, the British pound sterling and the European Union (EU) euro, etc.

“As of November 2008 when the amended Act was in force, the exchange rate between the naira and the US dollar was N117.74 to USD1.

“The naira has considerably lost its value over time; but judicial officers in Nigeria have been placed on the same salary scale for up to 12 years, namely since 2008,” he said.

Prayers

Mr Hon is praying the court for a “declaration that … it is unconstitutional” for the RMAFC “to refuse or neglect to upwardly review the salaries and allowances of the judicial officers notwithstanding the changing local and international socio-economic realities.”

The plaintiff wants an order compelling the defendants to immediately activate measures to urgently review judicial officers’ pay, raising that of the CJN to a minimum of N12 million monthly, N11 million for other Justices of the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal President; N10 million for other Justice of the Appeal Court, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court and President of the National Industrial Court (NIC).

Mr Hon also wants the court to compel the defendants to raise the monthly minimum take-home of a judge of the NIC to N9 million; N8 million for Chief Judges of High Court of states and the Federal Capital Territory, while the other judges are entitled to N7 million.

He also seeks an order compelling the RMAFC or any other body assigned its responsibilities, “to, in perpetuity, review and continue to embark upon and carry out, in conjunction with the 3rd defendant (AGF), a yearly or at most a two-yearly review of the salaries and allowances of the judicial officers listed above, with a view to making the said salaries and emolument realistic and befitting of the offices and duties attached to/exercised by such offices.”

