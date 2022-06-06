Hotels in Abuja have witnessed increased patronage in the last few days as delegates and other chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) arrive at the nation’s capital for the party’s special national convention holding between June 6 and 8.

No fewer than 2,322 delegates are expected to participate in the APC primary to elect its presidential candidate for the 2023 election.

A total of 23 aspirants are jostling for the party’s ticket at the convention holding at the Eagle Square. They were cleared last week by a seven-member committee headed by a former National Chairman of the party, John Odigie-Oyegun.

Among them are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and former Senate President, Ken Nnamani.

When PREMIUM TIMES visited some hotels in Area 1 Garki, Wuse, Wuse 2 and Central Business District (CBD), it was discovered that the apartments had been fully booked by APC delegates and other faithful.

Despite the high cost of the rooms per night, not a single room was confirmed available for rent for the next three days in Transcorp Hilton, Nicon Luxury, John Wood, Valencia, Barcelona, Chelsea and Candellux Imperial Hotels, when our reporters visited.

Blue Spring, Stone Edge and Ekiti House Hotel located close to Eagle Square have been fully booked for delegates despite costing N35,000 on average.

“Sorry, we are fully booked for the next three days because of the convention,” a receptionist at Stone Edge, told PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday night.

The cheapest room in the hotel costs N45,000 per night while rooms at Transcorp and John Wood Hotels cost almost three times that amount during such a period.

It was also discovered that some of the delegates are sharing rooms in some of the hotels.

Preparations at Eagle Square

PREMIUM TIMES noticed that life has returned to Eagles Square, the venue of the convention.

Artisans were spotted cutting and joining woods to erect banners of the aspirants around the routes to the facility. The pavilions where delegates of the 36 states and FCT will stay as well as the state box are being tidied up.

Although no ballot box was sighted as of 10 a.m, hired workers were preparing to mount them.

Posters of aspirants adorn spaces around the Square just as food vendors and other business owners, including fashion designers, are displaying their wares.

Security around the Square has been beefed up as armed operatives are noticed at strategy points leading to the facility.

Access roads to the venue have been blocked. The FCT Police Command had on Sunday advised Abuja residents to find alternative routes to some roads leading to Eagles Square.

Some of the diverted routes, according to the police, are the Goodluck Jonathan expressway (by Appeal Court), NITEL Junction, Bullet, Bayelsa House, and NNPC Towers, DSS Headquarters, Ceddi Plaza bridge, Gana by Transcorp, and DSS Headquarters, among others.

The National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu, inspected the venue on Sunday evening and expressed satisfaction with the level of preparations at the facility.

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023