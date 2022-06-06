Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo was not involved in any road accident in Abuja on Monday, his spokesperson, Laolu Akande, has said.

Mr Akande was reacting in a tweet to some media reports about a purported road accident involving Mr Osinbajo in Abuja.

He clarified in a tweet that the Vice President’s convoy met a road accident and ensured victims were taken to the hospital in his convoy before heading to the airport.

“On his way to the airport this morning, VP came across a road traffic accident, stopped to lend assistance, and ensured (the) victim was taken to the hospital with VP’s convoy ambulance. He then proceeded on his trip and is now in Ondo State heading to (the) site of yesterday’s attack in Owo,” he tweeted.

Mr Akande said the Vice President was on his way to the airport to fly to Owo in Ondo State to deliver the presidency’s condolences to the victims of Sunday’s mass killing of worshippers at a Catholic Church in the ancient town.

He said: “The VP heads out to Owo, (Ondo State this morning) where worshippers were heinously attacked yesterday resulting in many casualties. He will deliver (the) president’s condolences and message in person”.

The gunmen were said to have stormed the church and shot at worshippers indiscriminately. The number of casualties is yet to be ascertained.

Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, visited the community on Sunday, where he vowed that perpetrators would be brought to book.

The killings have been widely condemned by President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr Osinbajo, and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

A statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, quoted the president as saying that the “country shall never give in to evil and wicked people, and darkness will never overcome light. Nigeria will eventually win.”

Anselm Ologunwa, the chairman of CAN in Ondo State, also described the act as barbaric and wicked.

He said: “The killing of some innocent souls in the name of whichever guise is the highest criminality everybody should rise and condemn in our society.

“How can some people just wake up from nowhere and decide to kill their fellow men unjustly without any recourse to the judgement of God.”

Meanwhile, the Federal Medical Centre, Owo has also called for the donation of blood to survivors of the attack.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at PREMIUM TIMES in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe.

