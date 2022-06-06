Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted the mother of Abdulkarim Abdulsalam, the All Progressive Congress (APC), senatorial candidate of Kano Central.

The victim, identified as Laure Mai-Kunu was kidnapped by unknown gunmen on Monday at her home, in Rangaza community, in Ungogo Local Government Area.

The police spokesperson in Kano, Abdullahi Kiyawa, has confirmed the incident.

The police spokesperson said operatives of Operation Puff Adder, a special police and military unit set up to fight banditry, have been deployed to the area to rescue the victim and arrest the suspected criminals.

The latest incident at Ungogo Local Government Area, followed that of Takai Council Area, last month, where seven persons were killed by suspected bandits at Karfi community. The traditional ruler of that community was also kidnapped.

Kano has been largely spared the violence that has engulfed the Nigeria’s North-west region. But recent reports indicate that the violence, blamed on islamist affiliates locally referred to as bandits, may be fast spreading into the state.

