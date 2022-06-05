The FCT Police Command has advised residents of Abuja to find alternative routes to some areas leading to Eagle Square, the venue of the APC national convention.

In a statement by the command’s spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, the police said Abuja residents will witness a heavy presence of its personnel more than usual.

The ruling APC is expected to hold its primary election from Monday to Wednesday with at least 5,000 persons expected to grace the event.

Some of the diverted routes, according to the police, include the Goodluck Jonathan expressway, NITEL junction, Bayelsa House, and NNPC Towers, among others.

The police added that deployments will be made at various traffic control points to aid the free flow of traffic, stop and search, and vehicular and foot patrol among many others.

Read the full statement below:

PRESS RELEASE

FCT POLICE REVEAL TRAFFIC DIVERSION POINTS AS PART OF THE EMPLACED SECURITY ARCHITECTURE FOR THE 2022 APC PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY ELECTION.

The All Progressive Congress ( APC) Presidential primary election is scheduled to hold from Monday 6th June to Tuesday 7th June 2022 at Eagle’s Square. The event is often associated with a high influx of different calibres of people especially the politicos thereby requiring an argumentation of the working security architecture of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Given the above, to effectively police the territory within the period in view and beyond, an all-encompassing security deployment has been made. Notable amongst the apparatus of this security arrangement is the emplacement of traffic diversions at strategic places around the event ground as follows;

1. Good luck Ebele Jonathan By a court of appeal point

2. Behind Court of Appeal

3. Ecowas by Women Affairs

4. Finance

5. Behind Foreign Affairs

6. Kur Mohammed by National Mosque

7. Benue Plaza

8. Nitel junction

9. Phase 3

10. NNPC Tower

11. Ceddi Plaza bridge

12. Gana by Transcorp

13. DSS Headquarters

14. Phase 1

15. NASS Junction

16. Bullet

17. Bayelsa House.

The deployment is also characterised by heavy visibility policing as would be witnessed at the various traffic control points to aid the free flow of traffic, Stop and search, and vehicular and foot patrol among many others.

The Commissioner of Police CP Babaji Sunday Psc. while registering the command’s unflinching commitment to the sustenance of the relative peace and tranquility enjoyed and a boost in the onward march against crime and criminality in the Territory, urged all and sundry to shun all forms of violence in the period in view and beyond.

In addition to the above, members of the public are urged to remain vigilant, strengthen partnership with the Police as touching the rendition of prompt and actionable intelligence, reporting any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the Police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, While the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 0902 222 2352,

DSP Josephine Adeh ANIPR,Mipra,

Police Public Relations Officer,

For: The Commissioner of Police

FCT Police Command,

Abuja.

