The police in Ondo have deployed their bomb squad to St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo after gunmen attacked the church killing dozens of worshippers.

Funmilayo Odunlami, the police spokesperson in the state, said in a statement that officers are making efforts to arrest those responsible for the attack.

She urged residents to be calm as the necessary security apparatus had been moved in to ensure the security of lives and property.

“All effort is underway to arrest those responsible for this evil,” the statement noted.

The police also said a full report would be made available to the public once the needed information had been gathered.

Gunmen shot at worshippers in the church and also used explosives during the incident.

Officials are yet to ascertain the casualty figure but witnesses said at least 70 people were injured in the attack.

President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the attack and added that Nigeria will “never give in to evil and wicked people.”

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu described the incident as “vile and satanic.”

“I have spoken to the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ondo, Most Reverend Jude Arogundade, who is presently on his way to Owo. Similarly, I have had to cut short my party’s national assignment in Abuja and visit Owo immediately.

“This is an unexpected development. I am shocked, to say the least. Nevertheless, We shall commit every available resource to hunt down these assailants and make them pay. We shall never bow to the machinations of heartless elements in our resolves to rid our state of criminals.”

