Gunmen, locally called bandits, have killed the wife of a village head and wounded several people in Isa local government area of Sokoto State in a Saturday afternoon attack.

Fifty-seven people were abducted from two villages – Gebe and Alkammu. 50 were abducted in Gebe and seven in Alkammu.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the wife of the village head of Gebe was killed after the gunmen attacked a wedding.

A source, who asked not to be named over concern for his safety, said it seems the bandits were attracted by the movement of the wedding guests from other towns to Gebe.

“There was a wedding ceremony yesterday at the village head’s house. Most of those who were abducted were mostly from Sokoto city and Isa who were at the community to celebrate with the monarch,” he said.

The source said the wife of the village head was killed for refusing to be abducted.

“She was the only person killed as far as we know now. And I was told by the displaced people of the villàge that she told the bandits that she would not follow them to their hideouts. They however wounded several people in the attack you know because possibly they started shooting when they entered Gebe to scare people away.”

Nuhu Shehu, another source, said the village head of Gebe confirmed that 50 people were abducted.

“You know since there is no mobile network, it’ll be hard to get their response quickly. So, we only got to know what was happening when they come to Sokoto or Wurno. We now heard that 50 people mostly from Sokoto and Isa, who attended the ceremony were abducted and his (Village Head) wife killed,” he said.

The Alkammu attack

Alkammu community in Wurno local government area was also attacked Friday night and seven people, including a village leader, were abducted.

Yusuf Gidan Dare, a local journalist from the area, told PREMIUM TIMES that the attackers rustled some cattle in the village.

“They didn’t kill anyone in the attack on Alkammu,” Mr Gidan Dare said. “But they abducted seven residents including the Dangaladiman Alkammu (a senior traditional title holder) and six others. I learnt that they have not contacted the family for ransom payment yet,” he said.

