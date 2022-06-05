The governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has condemned the killings by gunmen of some worshippers at St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, on Sunday.

This newspaper reported earlier that scores of worshippers died in the attack on the church located close to the palace of the traditional ruler of the town, Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye.

Several others who sustained various injuries in the attack have been taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, for treatment.

In a statement on Sunday by his spokesperson, Richard Olatunde, Mr Akeredolu said: “the vile and satanic attack is a calculated assault on the peace-loving people of Owo Kingdom who have enjoyed relative peace over the years.

Funmilayo Odunlami, the police spokesperson in the state, confirmed the incident but said the police are yet to get details.

Read the Governor’s full statement below:

Owo Attack: We Will Hunt Down Assailants, Make Them Pay-Akeredolu

•Condemns Attack, Condoles With Families of The Victims

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, is deeply saddened by the unprovoked attack and killing of innocent people of Owo, worshipping at the St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, on Sunday.

The vile and satanic attack is a calculated assault on the peace-loving people of Owo Kingdom who have enjoyed relative peace over the years.

“It is a black Sunday in Owo. Our hearts are heavy. Our peace and tranquillity have been attacked by the enemies of the people. This is a personal loss, an attack on our dear state.

“I have spoken to the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ondo, Most Reverend Jude Arogundade, who is presently on his way to Owo. Similarly, I have had to cut short my party’s national assignment in Abuja and visit Owo immediately.

“This is an unexpected development. I am shocked, to say the least. Nevertheless, We shall commit every available resource to hunt down these assailants and make them pay. We shall never bow to the machinations of heartless elements in our resolves to rid our state of criminals.

“I commiserate with my people in Owo, particularly families of the those who lost their lives to this ugly and unfortunate attack. I extend my condolences to Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye as well as the Catholic Church.

“I urge our people to remain calm and vigilant. Do not take laws into your hands. I have spoken to the heads of the security agencies. I have equally been assured that security operatives would be deployed to monitor and restore normalcy to Owo kingdom.” Akeredolu said.

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

June 5, 2022.

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023