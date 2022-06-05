Non-state actors last week (May 29 – June 4) killed at least 48 persons in various attacks across Nigeria.

The figure this week indicates a decline when compared to the previous week where over 70 persons were killed across five geopolitical zones.

A total of five incidents were recorded across three geopolitical zones.

One of the incidents was the killing of 43 suspected terrorists in Zamfara during a clash with rival terrorist groups.

Three of the victims were police officers who were killed in two states in the South-east geopolitical zone.

PREMIUM TIMES compiled the incidents from media reports. Thus, unreported cases are not included.

Below are the recorded incidents:

South-east

One police officer was, on Sunday, killed when gunmen attacked a police checkpoint in Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES Monday morning. He said the incident happened around 12: 50 p.m.

Still in the South-east, gunmen reportedly killed another set of two policemen guarding a mechanic workshop of a private transport firm, Royal Mass in Enugu Ezike, Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The incident, which happened on Thursday, around 11 a.m. at Mkpanpu Village near the council headquarters involved an inspector and a sergeant.

North-west

No fewer than 43 terrorists including a notorious bandits’ kingpin, Dullu, were reportedly killed in a clash between rival terrorist groups that lasted for two days in a forest in Zamfara State.

According to TVC News, the fight started between the two rival groups led by a notorious bandits’ leader, Bello Turji, and the other led by another bandits’ kingpin, Dullu, near Maniya village in the Shinkafi local government area of the state.

North-central

At least one person was confirmed dead after a bomb explosion hit the Okengwe, Okene Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The incident which occurred on Thursday evening comes after three similar attacks in the past few weeks.

In the FCT, a mob on Saturday killed a member of a vigilance group for reportedly making a blasphemous statement.

It was gathered that members of the vigilance group guarding the Timber shed market at the Federal Housing Estate in Abuja had wanted to arrest some residents wandering around the market in the early hours of Saturday.

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023