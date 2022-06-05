The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State has named the state governor, Aminu Tambuwal, as one of its senatorial candidates in the 2023 general elections.

Mr Tambuwal will now challenge the candidates of other parties including his former political ally and incumbent, Danbaba Danbuwa, who decamped to the All Progressive Congress (APC) earlier this year.

The governor is now the PDP’s flagbearer for the Sokoto South district.

PREMIUM TIMES had exclusively reported how Mr Tambuwal appointed one of his close allies, Aminu Bodinga, the immediate former Commissioner of Land and Housing, as a placeholder for the APC ticket while he contested the PDP presidential primary.

Mr Tambuwal stepped down for a former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, just before voting commenced at the presidential primary. He also asked his supporters to vote for Mr Abubakar.

Flagbearer

Mr Tambuwal’s spokesman, Muhammad Bello, told PREMIUM TIMES that the governor has “won” the senate ticket and the party has officially affirmed him as its Sokoto South candidate.

He, however, did not explain if the party conducted a fresh primary election as provided by Section 33 of the Electoral Act.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that Mr Bodinga formally notified the party of his decision to withdraw from the race.

Why it is Possible

While the time for the primary election for National Assembly members of the PDP has elapsed, Mr Tambuwal still has the chance to contest in the general elections.

But this can only happen with the help of the candidate holding the ticket.

Section 31 of the Electoral Act states that a candidate can withdraw and the party can replace him with another candidate.

The section reads: “A candidate may withdraw his or her candidature by notice in writing signed by themselves and delivered personally by the candidate of the political party that nominated him for the election and the political party shall convey such withdrawal to the commission not later than 90 days to the election.”

Section 33 of the Electoral Act then provides for how such a candidate should be replaced.

“A political party shall not be allowed to change or substitute a candidate whose name has been submitted under section 29 of this Act except in the case of death or withdrawal of a candidate.

“Provided in the case of withdrawal or death of candidates, the political party affected shall, within 14 days of the occurrence of the event, hold a fresh primary election to produce and submit to the commission for the election concerns.”

This is not the first time Mr Tambuwal would seek a ‘lesser’ position after losing a presidential primary.

In 2018, after losing the PDP presidential primary, Mr Tambuwal returned to Sokoto to reclaim his governorship ticket.

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023