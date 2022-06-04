Former Nigerian Army Officer and Chief of Staff of the defunct Biafran Army, Alexander Madiebo, is dead.

The ex-general died on Friday. He was 90 years old.

His death was confirmed by his family in a terse statement.

“We are sad to announce the passing of General Alexander Madiebo, Chief of Staff of the Biafran Army and last of the titans,” the statement read in part.

Mr Madiebo hailed from Umuokpu in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

He was commissioned into the Nigerian Army in 1956, beginning his journey as a second Lieutenant. He would later be promoted to become the first regimental commander of the Nigerian Army Artillery.

When Nigeria secured her independence in 1960, he was made the ADC to Nnamdi Azikiwe, the then Governor-General of the independent Nigeria.

When the civil war broke out in 1967, Mr Madiebo, after narrowly escaping an alleged massacre in the northern part of the country, became the commander of Biafra’s 51 Brigade.

At the heat of the civil war, ex- Biafran war Lord, Chukwuemeka Odimegwu Ojukwu, promoted him to become the General Officer commanding the entire Biafran Army, a position he held until the war ended in 1970.

Soludo mourns

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has expressed “deep sadness and sense of loss” over the death of Mr Madiebo.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Christian Aburime, on Friday, the governor regretted that Mr Madiebo died at a time his wise counsel was needed in moving the state ahead.

The governor, however, expressed gratitude to God that the former Biafran chief of staff lived a worthy life and died at a very advanced age.

“Though we would have loved him to still be with us, we take joy that he lived a life of service and accomplishment. His contributions to nation building and development of his immediate environment, remain strong reference points in patriotism and nationalism,” Mr Soludo said.

The governor described Mr Madiebo as “a great patriot, courageous soldier and officer gentleman” whose fatherly and wise counsel would be greatly missed.

“He put his life on the line in protecting his people when it mattered most. It is gratifying that while in the battle fields, he kept notes that enabled him to write one of the greatest books about the Nigerian civil war “The Nigerian Revolution and the Biafran Civil War,” he added.

Mr Soludo asked God to grant his immediate family and other relations the fortitude to bear the pains of the ex-general’s demise.

