The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court at Wuse, on Friday, remanded Peter Nwachukwu, husband of deceased gospel singer, Osinachi, at the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja.

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) is prosecuting Mr Nwachukwu over the death of his wife, who died on April 8.

In the wake of Osinachi’s passing, her family members and colleagues accused Mr Nwachukwu of domestic violence.

Following the outrage that trailed Osinachi’s death, the police arrested Mr Nwachukwu and kept him in detention.

Arraignment

On Friday, the AGF arraigned Mr Nwachukwu before the judge, Njideka Nwosu-Iheme, where he pleaded not guilty to the 23-count charge bordering on domestic violence and homicide.

Mrs Nwosu-Iheme ordered Mr Nwachukwu be remanded at the correctional facility, while trial was adjourned to June 16 from 12 noon and June 17 by 9 a.m.

“Defendant should be remanded in Kuje Correctional Facility pending the hearing and determination of this suit,” the judge said.

Background

The prosecution claimed Mr Nwachukwu violated Sections 104 and 379 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015; Section 221 of the Penal Code; and the Violence Against Person’s Prohibition Act 2015.

According to some of the charges, some of the counts (such as culpable homicide) recommend death penalty, one-year jail term or fine (VAPP Act), among others.

In one of the charges, the AGF said “Mr Nwachukwu, 56, male, on the 8th of April, 2022, at Aco Estate, opposite police station, Lugbe, Abuja, FCT, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did commit an offence to wit: culpable homicide punishable with death in that you caused the death of Mrs Osinachi Nwachukwu by your various acts of violence and aggravated assault with the knowledge that her death would be the probable consequence of your acts.

“Statement of offence: Emotional, verbal and psychological abuse contrary to Section 14(1) of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, 2015 and punishable under the same section of the Act.

“Particular of offence: That you, Peter Nwachukwu, male, sometime between 14th November 2009 and April 2022 at Aco Estate, opposite police station, Lugbe, Abuja, FCT, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did commit an offence to wit: emotional, verbal and psychological abuse on Mrs Osinachi Nwachukwu (deceased) by humiliating her and making utterances like ‘you are smelling,’ ‘you are mad,’ to her in the presence of her music crew members.”

