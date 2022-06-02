Ghana’s police chief, George Dampare, has asked the British High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson, to “stay within the limits of what concerns her.”

Mr Dampare said this in a letter to the British diplomat after she publicly commented on the arrest of Oliver Barker-Vormawor, the FixTheCountry convener.

Ms Thompson on May 17 in a tweet said, “Oliver Barker-Vormawor, convener a #FixTheCountry movement, arrested again, I understand for a motoring offence on his way to court. I’ll be interested to see where this goes….”

According to the police’s letter to the envoy, the tweet was “a violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, 1961 which enjoins diplomatic missions not to interfere in the internal affairs of their host country.”

He added that the police would not have responded to Ms Thompson’s tweet which was “obviously made from a biased and uninformed position.”

“However, we have learnt from previous, painful experience that it has not been helpful to ignore such misguided, unwarranted, and biased comments intended to tarnish the reputation of the Ghana Police Service and that of our Country,” Mr Dampare said.

Mr Barker-Vormawors, who is currently working on doctoral research with the Faculty of Law at the University of Cambridge in the UK, was first arrested on February 11, at Kotoka International Airport and charged with “offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace.”

The charges against Mr Barker-Vormawors were further extended to include treason against the state, which led to detention for a month.

He was expected in court on April 26 to face treason charges, but the case has now been pushed back a month as the prosecution says they need more time to gather evidence.

What led to Ms Thompson’s tweet was that Mr Barker-Vormawors while on his way to court committed a traffic offence and was arrested again.

“Your Excellency, the fact that you used the phrase ‘arrested again’, we believe, must mean you were making reference to the previous occasions Mr Barker-Vormawor was arrested for threatening the security of the State, and recently for motor traffic offences. We intend therefore, to address both issues in this letter,” Mr Dampare said in the letter.

“Since you may be unaware of the charges against the person of interest in your tweet, we are happy to give you some background. Among other things, in February this year, Mr Barker-Vormawor threatened the security of the State by categorically stating his intention to stage a coup d’etat and cause instability in the country if the Army, which he referred to as ‘useless’, was unable to do so. These same threats have subsequently been repeated by Mr Barker-Vormawor on his social media handles.”

Mr Dampare also posed a number of questions to the envoy over what he said was meddling in the internal affairs of Ghana.

He ended his letter recommending a Ghanian adage which means, “learn to keep within the limits of what concerns you.”

In response to the letter, Ms Thompson in an interview with GHOne TV on Tuesday said her tweet was misunderstood.

“It is clear from the reaction that it has not been received in the way that it was intended. I was not after a response from the IGP at all, when I comment on social media, I comment on all sorts of things which I am interested in,” Ghanaweb quoted her as saying.

She noted that “Ghana is a peace-loving nation where people do have the right to express themselves, where they do have the right to come and protest things that matter to them.”

She said that a tweet like hers, “is not going to be the thing that will get people onto the streets, in my view. If I had thought that there was the remotest chance of that, I wouldn’t be tweeting things like that. That is clearly not my intention.”

The country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, in a press release responding to the public debate that has followed the IGP’s letter, said it wishes to remain circumspect on its pronouncements on the matter.

According to the press release, the ministry has “initiated contact with both the British High Commissioner and Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to resolve the issue at stake.”

Ghanaians react

Ghanaians have reacted in several ways to what may seem like an altercation between the British diplomatic mission and the Ghana police.

Speaking to JoySMS on Wednesday, Kwesi Aning, the director of the Faculty of Academic Affairs & Research at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), said the letter is “a good historical document that others must take a cue from.”

“The IGP’s letter to the British High Commissioner was well done and straight to the point, raising his concerns about the way the police is handling a particular issue that tangentially also affects other issues,” he said.

In contrast, Sammy Gyamfi, the national communications officer of the National Democratic Congress, in a Twitter post said the police chief’s letter to Ms Thompson, was in very bad taste and has the potential of undermining Ghana’s long-standing diplomatic relations with the UK.

“The arrogance and intolerance displayed by the IGP in his response to a harmless tweet by the British High Commissioner to Ghana is disgusting to say the least,” he said.

Similarly, Mr Barker-Vormawors whose arrest led to the current events in a Facebook post wrote, “Who the Gods want to kill, they first make mad. Dampare paaa. Eh, so what went wrong with this man?”

“Ghana paa is a concert country, ooo. Herh!”

