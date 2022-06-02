The Court of Appeal in Abuja, on Thursday, upheld Omoyele Sowore as the National Chairman of the African Action Congress (AAC).

Mr Sowore, a pro-democracy activist and publisher of Sahara Reporters, has been locked in a leadership dispute with some former members of the party.

But in its judgement on Thursday, the appellate court faulted the decision of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which approved the suspension and eventual sack of Mr Sowore as the AAC’s national chairman.

The appeal court held that the judge, Inyang Ekwo, lacked the jurisdiction to have done so, as the matter was an internal affair of a political party.

In 2019, Mr Ekwo in his judgement held that Mr Sowore, who was the presidential flag-bearer of the AAC, was properly suspended by the National Executive Committee of the party.

The appeal court nullified the judgement and affirmed Mr Sowore as the national chairman as against a factional leader of the party, Leonard Nzenwa.

Background

Last month, the AAC said Mr Sowore remains its national leader and presidential standard-bearer for the 2023 presidential election.

In a statement, the party’s spokesperson, Femi Adeyeye, debunked a report by one Sylvester Cletus, who claimed that Mr Sowore was removed for violating the party’s constitution, and misappropriation of funds, amongst other offences.

The party claimed the report accusing Mr Sowore of misconduct was false, criminal, and sponsored by an expelled member of the party, Leonard Nzenwa.

It noted that Mr Sowore never misused any party funds but provided details of the expenditure of campaign funds.

“As a matter of education, let it also be known that Mr Sowore occupying the chairmanship position of the party and being its presidential candidate, is not unconstitutional or immoral.”

Referencing similar instances, the AAC noted that there were times when founding fathers such as Obafemi Awolowo, Nnamdi Azikiwe, and later Gani Fawehinmi, headed their parties while vying as presidential candidates.

“The African Action Congress is a party entrenched in democratic tenets and it has processes and steeped in lessons from our history.

“At the appropriate time, there shall be a change in the leadership structure by the democratic will of party members.

“To lay the matter to rest is to ask our friends in the media to disregard this news and to send it to the trash can of history where it belongs.

“Sowore remains a staunch member of the party, a leader of leaders and a presidential aspirant in the 2023 elections,” the opposition party said.

