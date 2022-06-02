Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Ahmad Lawan Central Campaign Organisation (ALCCO) has announced the Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu, as its Director-General.

Mr Kalu, in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja, said the team would be expected to build a stronger cohesion that would deliver the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket to the Senate President.

The former governor of Abia State added that the campaign organisation would ultimately lead Mr Lawan to victory in the general election.

Mr Lawan, who is also the Senate President and Chairman of the National Assembly, is running for the office of the President.

He is one of the 23 presidential aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He hails from Yobe State, North-east Nigeria.

Chairmen of eight committees of the Campaign Organisation are Auwal Lawan Chairman, Finance and Budget and Sani Musa, a senator, as Co-Chairman

Strategy and Planning, Ikechukwu Obiora, a former senator, as chairman and Betty Apiafi, a serving senator, as deputy chairman.

Barau Jibrin, a senator, heads Contact and Mobilisation, while Peter Nwaoboshi, also a senator, will serve as the deputy chairman.

Aliyu Sahabi Abdullahi, a senator and Femi Fani-Kayode will serve as chairman and deputy chairman of Media and Publicity respectively.

Security and Intelligence has Lawal Daura–chairman and Mohammed Barau , a retired navy commodore, as deputy chairman.

Transport and Logistics has Bello Mandiya, a senator as chairman while Hillary Bisong is the deputy Chairman.

Mustapha Audu is the chairman of the Youth Groups as Aisha Ismail heads the Women groups.

The APC will hold its presidential primary between June 6 and 8.

(NAN)

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023