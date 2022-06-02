Family, friends, and colleagues of David Imoh, the sound engineer killed in a mob attack in Lekki, Lagos, gathered on Thursday to pay their last respects to him.

Mr Imoh, 38, was lynched by some commercial motorcyclists, called Okada riders, in the upscale Admiralty Way in Lekki Phase 1.

Following the murder, the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, imposed a ban across six local government areas – Eti-Osa, Ikeja, Surulere, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, and Apapa.

Song of service

The song of service is part of the two-day funeral ceremony organised for the deceased.

The programme was held at the Church of God Mission International in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The deceased is survived by his wife, children, mother, and other relatives.

According to the church, Mr Imoh was born into a family of 12.

He studied sound production and also functioned as an event manager.

He had worked with Real-time festival, the Experience, Legacy 360 band, and many others.

The choir honoured the deceased with a special rendition.

Tributes

The deceased’s wife, Bolu, said he lived a short but impactful life.

She added that if her husband wasn’t done with his assignment on earth “he wouldn’t have left.”

Akinwale, a brother-in-law to the deceased, described him as a man of integrity.

“He is a blessed man. He feared God and loved his family so much. He is someone that I can always vouch for any time,” said Mr Akinwale.

He urged the church to cheer up and not lose their faith.

A colleague of the deceased said he strived toward perfection and was selfless.

“He never said no to me. What pains me the most about David’s death is that he was like 50 people in one. He was an asset,” he said.

A church member in his farewell speech said the deceased “will cancel his daily schedule to take me to the airport at no cost.”

“David travelled at his own cost to Benin to fix the sound for my wedding 11 years ago.

” He spent a week there for a one-day event. Whenever David was around, your problems were solved but we undereDavid stimated him.”

Another church member, Patrick, said he was a diligent and committed man.

“I know him very closely, if you look for a handyman and you need one, look for David. If you need someone to deliver, Dave is there,” he said.

“We had a relationship that went beyond the church. People thought he was my son. If your car becomes faulty on a Sunday, the person that will get you out is David.

“David was available for everybody. I doubt if there is anyone that I will meet that will be like David. The state failed him.”

Ken, a church member, said the deceased was a thoughtful and friendly person.

“There is this smile on his face whenever he gives the chorister mic. Sadly, he died in a gruesome murder,” he said.

However, the pastor said he never envisaged that he would officiate the deceased service of the song.

“He died due to the failure of the system. It calls to question how safe we really are here,” he said.

“Do we have hope that the system will change?”

