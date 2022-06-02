The governorship candidate for Labour Party (LP), in Jigawa State, Abdullahi Tsoho, on Thursday, said his party will give priority to the employment of schoolteachers instead of building more classrooms.

He said his approach is different from building classroom blocks without teachers to tutor pupils, a policy he said is being implemented by the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration in the state.

Mr Tsoho, a former scribe of the Nigeria Labour Congress, (NLC), lamented how the Jigawa government embarked on white elephant projects for the interest of the ruling elites.

Mr Tsoho said in the last seven years, over 9000 teachers retired from the state civil service but less than 1, 500 were recruited in the state.

“As regards education, the government has done well in building classrooms but that is not the priority, it’s better to have enough teachers than classrooms without teachers.

“It’s a pity in Jigawa state that you find schools with only an Arabic Teacher and Headmaster for a whole school. These are the problems that we will address if elected because education is the backbone of development, Mr Tsoho said.

The labour leader said there was no how Jigawa will develop with this kind of educational decay.

“You need to employ qualified teachers and put them on regular training where they can be exposed to teaching skills.”

“Education is not a priority for the present administration in the state, I posed before you as a governorship candidate to rescue the state if elected in the 2023 general election,” he added.

On health, Mr Tsoho said hospitals are understaffed and that the policy of one primary healthcare per political ward is a mirage without the manpower to take care of patients.

He said the state contributory pension scheme is on the verge of collapse due to the dearth of civil servants in the state who contributed monthly to sustain the pension scheme.

“So many workers are retiring without the government giving employment to fresh ones, if workers stopped the monthly contribution to the pension scheme, the scheme will collapse, Mr Tsoho lamented.

He said the Labour Party will give priority to mass employment of civil servants to boost the economy of the state.

