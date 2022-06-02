A presidential aspirant and national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, is currently meeting the governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, leaders and delegates of the party in Abeokuta.

Mr Tinubu is in the state to meet APC delegates ahead of the party’s presidential primaries next week.

Receiving @officialABAT who in Ogun State to meet with @OfficialAPCNg National Delegates and other stakeholders from our dear State pic.twitter.com/iwAk3Wi6yb — Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun – MFR (@dabiodunMFR) June 2, 2022

Last month, Governor Abiodun publicly declared support for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, another presidential aspirant and a native of the state.

In Mr Tinubu’s entourage are the Governors Abdullahi Ganduje and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Kano and Lagos States, respectively.

