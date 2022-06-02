The Defence Headquarters on Thursday said troops of Operation Hadin Kai had in the past two weeks eliminated 14 terrorists and arrested 15 others.

Briefing journalists in Abuja, the Director, Defence Media Operations, Bernard Onyeuko, a major general, said the achievement followed military operations across Nigeria’s North-east region between May 19 and June 2.

Mr Onyeuko said 100 family members of terrorists in the North-east comprised 33 women and 67 children were also rescued by the troops.

He said the troops in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force, on May 22, dealt a deadly blow to the terrorists at Amdaga, Balazola, Ndakaine, Jango, Sabah and Gobara in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

Mr Onyeuko said the Boko Haram and Islamic States West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists’ hideouts in the area were also leveled and cleared during the encounter.

He added that the terrorists fled in disarray due to the superior fire power of the troops, and abandoned their properties and family members.

The defence spokesperson further said troops also recovered a dump truck belonging to the Borno State Road Maintenance Agency.

The vehicle, he said, was reported to have been stolen by the terrorists in February 2021, but was recovered on May 23, on old Marte road.

Mr Onyeuko said further that troops on patrol in Ashigashiya, Kodele, and Apagaluwa in Gwoza Local Government Area, encountered terrorist-herders, who engaged the former in a fierce gun battle.

“The terrorists fled due to the troops’ superior fire power, while troops recovered 40 sheep.

“Furthermore, on May 31, troops repelled an attack by terrorists, at Firm Base Arege, in Abadam Local Government Area of Borno and inflicted heavy casualties on the terrorists, while other fled in disarray.

“Cumulatively, troops recovered 10 AK-47 rifles, five AK-56 rifles, two FN rifles, 227 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, seven AK 47 magazines and one PKM gun.

“Also recovered are: One AA gun, 164 rounds of AA ammunition, 111 Shilka ammunition, one gun truck, one Shilka barrel, two dane guns, two Improvised Explosive Devices, one car engine, four trollies and one water pump machine.

“Troops also rescued 100 family members of terrorists, who included 33 women.

“Troops also neutralised 14 terrorists and arrested 15.

“Accordingly, all arrested, rescued family members of terrorists and recovered items have been handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action,” he said.

Mr Onyeuko said there had been sustained efforts to build on the successes so far achieved in the various theatres.

(NAN)

