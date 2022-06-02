Defence Headquarters has said the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, on May 21, arrested one, Jabe Buba, a foreigner and notorious terrorists’ informant, at Garuwa village, in Tambuwal Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Bernard Onyeuko, a major general, said this on Thursday in Abuja while briefing journalists on military operations across Nigeria, between May 19 and June 2.

Mr Onyeuko said pictures and video of the foreigner, posing with rifles in the forest, were found in his cellphone and the sum of N130,000 was recovered from him during the operation.

He said the troops also recovered 292 cattle and one camel during an encounter with terrorists at Dampo village, in Bakura Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Mr Onyeuko said the troops also rescued 152 kidnapped civilians, neutralised 18 bandits and apprehended 25, within the same period under review.

He said that troops recovered nine AK 47 rifles, 100 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 458 rustled cattle and 20 motorcycles.

In Operation Whirl Stroke, he said the troops eliminated a kidnapping gang leader and two others who were all dressed in military uniform along Zakibiam-Ugba road in Benue and rescued one victim.

The Defence spokesman said items recovered included; one AK 47 rifle, three fully loaded magazines (90 rounds of 7.62mm special), one Toyota Corolla vehicle and an ATM card bearing Felix Terzenqwe.

He said a notorious gun runner, Morris Ayitu, was arrested alongside his wife and an accomplice, after a raid at his residence in Abirisi, in the Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

In Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), Mr Onyeuko said the theatre command had on May 21 graduated 122 local vigilantes trained to assist security agencies to ensure the security of hinterland communities in the Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

In Plateau, he said the Headquarters of OPSH held a peace meeting with Bemood Fulani Stakeholders to sustain peace in Kuru area, in Jos South Local Government Area.

(NAN)

