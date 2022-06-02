Some stakeholders of the All Progressive Congress (APC) from the South-east region, have asked President Muhammadu Buhari and the party leaders to choose Nigeria’s Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections.

The APC members under the auspices of ‘APC South-east Front,’ in a communique issued after its meeting on Wednesday, explained that their position was based on the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Lawan hails from Yobe State in the North-east geo-political zone.

The group accused the PDP of laying ambush for the APC by electing Mr Atiku, from North-east as its flag bearer.

“With this power convolution in mind, we the people of the South-east do hereby call on our amiable President Muhammadu Buhari, our great party, the APC, all delegates to the presidential primary election to consider and choose Ahmad Lawan as the candidate of our party for the 2023 presidential election, being that the PDP has chosen its presidential candidate from the North-east zone.

“It has become apparent that PDP has once again laid ambush for our party, the APC by choosing its candidate from the North-east instead of the South-east,” part of the communique read.

The communique was signed by 25 APC members from five states of the region – Ebonyi, Abia, Anambra, Imo and Enugu- five from each of the states.

The signatories are, Sam Nkire, Martins Azubuike, K.C. Ugboaja, Nduka Onyekwere, Chijioke Ikpo, Timothy Chukwuma, Ignatius Makolu, Emeka Umeakuka, Ike Ibe, Osita Eze, A.C. Ude, Bath Ugwuoke, Queen Nwankwo and Tony Alum.

Others are: Victor Nwankwo, Chris Chukwuka, Beatrice Ogbuji, Henry Obi, Chukwuemeka Nnanna, Aloysius Iheanacho, J.A. Ucha, Ben Nwaobasi, Kellechi Okorie, Haroun Ajah and Margaret Ngozi Igwe.

The APC chieftains said although they had hoped that political parties would zone their presidential tickets to the South-east in line with the region’s clamour to produce president in 2023, their new position was predicated on their conviction that only a North-east candidate can challenge Mr Atiku and ensure victory for the party in 2023.

“It is our belief that our great party, the APC, will consider the sacrifices which the South-east has continued to make towards the development of our party and the nation in the future,” the group added.

The group urged the people of the South-east to “demonstrate confidence” in their position noting that the decision was “the quickest route to the primary office of the nation.”

This is coming barely 24 hours after Mr Buhari asked state governors to allow him to pick his successor ahead of the presidential election in 2023.

There have been calls from some South-east leaders that the region should be allowed to produce a president for the first time in 2023.

Some leaders of the region have argued that the emergence of a Nigerian president from the South-east would end the Biafran agitation and the insecurity in the region.

Both the ruling APC and the opposition PDP, the two dominant political parties in Nigeria, had been under pressure, before now, to pick their presidential candidates from the South-east.

The APC has yet to take a formal decision on zoning its presidential ticket to the region, while the PDP threw its ticket open and consequently elected Mr Atiku as its candidate.

Mr Atiku, a former vice president, hails from Adamawa State, North-east Nigeria.

In the APC, about seven of the 25 aspirants jostling for the party’s presidential ticket, come from the South-east.

The APC has slated its presidential primary to hold from June 6 to June 8.

